Oscars: How To Watch All Of The Year’s Best Picture Nominees

The Oscars is the greatest promotional event ever created for movies, and this year there’s a lot worth promoting. The 2022 crop of Best Picture nominees offer something for everyone, from action-packed blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water to the obligatory musical biopic featuring a standout lead performance to more challenging fare like Tár and Everything Everywhere All At Once.
RELATED: Read Deadline’s Reviews Of This Year’s Oscar Best Picture Nominees
Luckily, the ways that one can watch this year’s contenders are almost as varied as the films themselves. Most are still in theaters, which is obviously the optimal way to see them. Nearly all are available to stream via one or more services.
For the specific details on where to watch each nominated film, see the alphabetical list below.
All Quiet On The Western Front
Streaming: Netflix
Theatrical: Limited release
Avatar: The Way of Water
Streaming: No
Theatrical: Wide release
The Banshees of Inisherin
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video (rent/buy)
Theatrical: Limited release
Elvis
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video (rent/buy)
Theatrical: Limited release
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Streaming: Showtime, Prime Video (buy)
Theatrical: Limited release
The Fabelmans
Streaming: Prime Video (rent/buy)
Theatrical: Limited release
Tár
Streaming: Peacock, Prime Video (rent/buy)
Theatrical: Limited release
Top Gun: Maverick
Streaming: MGM+, Paramount+, Prime Video (rent/buy)
Theatrical: Limited release
Triangle of Sadness
Streaming: Hulu, Prime Video (rent/buy)
Theatrical: Limited release
Women Talking
Streaming: Prime Video
Theatrical: Limited release
RELATED: Best Picture Oscar Winners Through The Years – Photo Gallery
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.