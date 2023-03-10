Skip to main content
Oscars: How To Watch All Of The Year’s Best Picture Nominees

Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Oscars is the greatest promotional event ever created for movies, and this year there’s a lot worth promoting. The 2022 crop of Best Picture nominees offer something for everyone, from action-packed blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water to the obligatory musical biopic featuring a standout lead performance to more challenging fare like Tár and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Luckily, the ways that one can watch this year’s contenders are almost as varied as the films themselves. Most are still in theaters, which is obviously the optimal way to see them. Nearly all are available to stream via one or more services.

For the specific details on where to watch each nominated film, see the alphabetical list below.

All Quiet On The Western Front

Streaming: Netflix

Theatrical: Limited release

Avatar: The Way of Water

Streaming: No

Theatrical: Wide release

The Banshees of Inisherin

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video (rent/buy)

Theatrical: Limited release

Elvis

Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video (rent/buy)

Theatrical: Limited release

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Streaming: Showtime, Prime Video (buy)

Theatrical: Limited release

The Fabelmans

Streaming: Prime Video (rent/buy)

Theatrical: Limited release

Tár

Streaming: Peacock, Prime Video (rent/buy)

Theatrical: Limited release

Top Gun: Maverick

Streaming: MGM+, Paramount+, Prime Video (rent/buy)

Theatrical: Limited release

Triangle of Sadness

Streaming: Hulu, Prime Video (rent/buy)

Theatrical: Limited release

Women Talking

Streaming: Prime Video

Theatrical: Limited release

