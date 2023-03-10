Oscar Ad Inventory Sells Out On ABC, At Slightly Lower Rates Than 2022

Disney Advertising has sold all inventory for Sunday night’s Oscar telecast on ABC, but with pricing slightly down from 2022 levels.

The company sought between $1.6 million and $2.1 million for 30 seconds of airtime, which is down by a low-single-digit percentage from last year’s range, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

For the past several years, viewership for the leading awards broadcast has been hit by Covid as well as a period of uncertainty for the movie business in general and lower tune-in for all prime-time linear programming. Despite the downward trend in live viewing outside of sports, which has finally hurt award shows after years of resilience, about two-thirds of the Oscar ad inventory was bought in the upfront marketplace. As the scatter sales was unfolding, the ad sector was moving through a difficult period, with advertisers across the media and tech sectors pulling back the throttle.

Sunday’s show will have a broad spectrum of brand presence spread across 15 categories. Along with Disney’s own movie studio, ad buyers include Warner Bros, Sony, Universal and Paramount+.

“This Sunday, we’re going to deliver an unforgettable night of television. Our sponsors showed up in full force, across every major category with new and custom creative, joining a spectacular evening celebrating the biggest achievements in storytelling and the moments that bring us together,” said Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising, in a press release. “The Oscars is a cultural phenomenon at the center of creativity and entertainment – and with Jimmy Kimmel back at the helm as host, our all-star production team is set to bring the magical night to movie fans, everywhere.”

In a world of declining linear viewership, the Oscars are still seen as a rare commodity, with Disney citing ample evidence of the upside for ad buyers. One stat from measurement firm EDO, for example, indicates that advertisers last year saw a 49% boost in search engagement rate compared with the average telecast. It would take almost nine ad exposures in primetime entertainment to match the search impact of a single ad in the Oscars, Disney said.