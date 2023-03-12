‘Only Murders In the Building’: Hulu Drops Season 3 Teaser Featuring Meryl Streep

Hulu dropped the first footage of Meryl Streep from the new season of Only Murders in the Building.

Star Selena Gomez surprised fans in January by revealing via her Instagram account that Streep would join the cast of the murder-mystery in the new season. Besides Gomez, Streep joins Steve Martin, Martin Short, Andrea Martin and Paul Rudd. Hulu is not providing information about Streep’s character, though it appears as if she’s reading for a part in Oliver’s new project.

In July, Hulu ordered a third season of the series from 20th Television. The second season ended Aug. 22.

Only Murders in the Building is from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.