‘Once Upon A One More Time’: Tony Nominees Jennifer Simard & Adam Godley Join Broadway’s Britney Spears Musical

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Award nominees Jennifer Simard (Company) and Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy) have joined the cast of Broadway’s upcoming Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time.

The musical, which updates various fairytales through Spears’ many hit songs, begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, June 22.

Simard will play the role of Stepmother and Godley will portray The Narrator. The castings were announced today by producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold.

Simard and Godley join the previously announced Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson as Snow White. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Directed and Choreographed by Keone & Mari Madrid, Once Upon A One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere that reimagines such fairytale icons as Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and others as they gather for their book club. Things take a turn when a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique “into their corseted laps.”

The musical includes such Spears hits as “Oops I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Circus,” and “Toxic.” The world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022.

Simard’s most recent Broadway was the 2021 revival of Company as well as Mean Girls, Disaster!, Hello, Dolly! and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other stage credits include Sister Act, Shrek the Musical, Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change. Film and TV credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas and Girls5Eva, and Ray Romano’s upcoming feature film directorial debut dramedy Somewhere in Queens.

Godley was Tony- and Olivier-nominated for his performance in The Lehman Trilogy, and Tony-nominated for Anything Goes. Other stage credits include From Morning to Midnight, Paul, Two Thousand Years, The Pillowman, Cleo, Mr. Kolpert, The Critic, and Rain Man, among others. TV credits include Hulu’s The Great, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, Breaking Bad and The Good Wife, among others, and film credits include The Theory of Everything, The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Simard is represented by CESD and Jeremy Katz and Clay Mills at The Katz Company. Godley is repped by ARG Talent.