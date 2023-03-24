Noma Dumezweni, Gabby Beans & Sarunas J. Jackson Board Apple TV+ Series ‘Presumed Innocent’

EXCLUSIVE: Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing), Gabby Beans (Succession) and Sarunas J. Jackson (Insecure) have joined the cast of the Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent.

Inspired by Scott Turow’s courtroom thriller, Presumed Innocent is the story of a horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The book was published in 1987 and was turned into a 1990 feature starring Harrison Ford in the role Jake Gyllenhaal is taking on.

As reimagined by David E. Kelley, Presumed Innocent will be exploring obsession, sex, politics, and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.

Dumezweni will recur as ‘Judge Lyttle,’ a formidable legal mind, she’s been on the bench for decades, and now she’s overseeing one of the most highly publicized trials in Chicago’s recent history. She knows the players and must call a fair game in what will prove to be the trial of her career.

Beans will recur as ‘Mya,’ a young and gifted lawyer and recent Yale Law graduate.

Jackson will recur as ‘Clifton,’ an alluring and magnetic artist/ bartender who distracts Barbara Sabich (Ruth Negga) during one of the most difficult times of her life – her husband’s murder trial.

The cast also includes Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Lily Rabe, Nana Mensah, Matthew Alan and Kingston Rumi Southwick.

Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the series, which hails from Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich executive produce for Bad Robot. Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions alongside Matthew Tinker. Gyllenhaal, Dustin Thomason and Sharr White also serve as executive producers. Turow and Miki Johnson are co-executive producers. Anne Sewitsky will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Greg Yaitanes will also direct.

