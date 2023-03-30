N’Neka Garland Dies: Daytime Emmy-Winning ‘General Hospital’ Producer Was 49

N’Neka Garland, a Daytime Emmy-winning longtime producer on General Hospital, has died. She was 49. Her father, William Garland, confirmed her passing on Facebook but did not provide details.

Garland graduated from Hampton University in Virginia in 1995 with a degree in mass media. She began her work on the ABC daytime soap in 2007 as an assistant to executive producer. She rose to associate producer in 2015 and had served as coordinating producer since 2018 and producer since 2021. Garland was nominated for three Daytime Emmy awards for the show, winning in 2021.

Arlondriah Lenyéa’s General Hospital character, Savoy bartender N’Neka, was named after Garland.

“The producer who my character is based off of on General Hospital, just passed away today,” Lenyéa shared on Facebook. “Sending out my most heartfelt condolences to Nneka Garland’s friends and family.”

Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, shared a tribute to Garland on Instagram.

“Nneka Garland you were a shining star — your smile lit up the room and your laughter brought so much joy — you had the gift of making everyone feel like THEY were your favorite,” Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Corinthos on General Hospital, wrote on Instagram. “I feel so so lucky to have known you. I will miss sitting on your couch, telling stories — calling you weekly trying to get my schedule early and seeing your name pop up on my phone because I always knew we were gonna have a fun conversation and giggle.

“You truly cared about everyone. You asked about everyone — I’ve never met a person with a bigger heart and a smile to match. My heart is really really sad tonight. And those who knew Nneka — they understand.”