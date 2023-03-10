‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Hosts Bloomberg Eco Series ‘An Optimist’s Guide To The Planet’

Game Of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has signed up to host eco series An Optimist’s Guide To The Planet for Bloomberg Media.

The series will feature Coster-Waldau traveling the globe searching for the people, ideas, and traditions that will turn environmental angst into optimism.

He will meet electric aircraft engineers in Burlington, Vermont, Nashulai Conservancy elders in Kenya, and women leading sustainable Mezcal production in Mexico.

Described as Bloomberg’s most ambitious original to date, the series will be produced by Canada’s Cream Productions and Wildfire Television, the UK production outfit. It is made in association with Bell Media and Ill Kippers Aps, Coster-Waldau’s production company.

Executive producers are David Brady, Philip Clarke, Kate Harrison Karman, Coster-Waldau, Joe Derrick, Jennifer Baichwal, and Nicholas de Pencier. Patrick Cameron is the co-executive producer.

“The climate crisis impacts all of us, however what I hope this show demonstrates is that we are not doomed. Together with Bloomberg we will showcase the stories of incredible innovators, problem-solvers and dreamers,” Coster-Waldau said.

Bloomberg’s original content is available on the Bloomberg app on connected TV devices. Other originals include Getting Warmer with Kal Penn and The Future with Hannah Fry.