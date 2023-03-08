Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Says Keeping Showtime “More Value-Creating” Than Agreeing To $3B Sale, Touts “Insane” ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Night Studios Signs Former Unrealistic Ideas & Blumhouse Exec For Youtuber-To-TV Drive

Jared Jacobs
Jared Jacobs Night Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Night Studios, the fledgling production arm of talent management company Night, has signed a VP of Development from Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas.

Jared Jacobs will lead Night Studios’ drive to build a Youtuber-to-TV pipeline as the outfit pushes into the production space. Deadline revealed the launch of Night Studios last year and the arm is led by former  YouTube Head of Unscripted Originals Alex Piper.

Jacobs joins from Wahlberg’s Unrealistic, where he was Director of Development. Past employers include Blumhouse Productions, where he contributed to the likes of HBO’s What Happened, Britanny Murphy? and Netflix’s Our Father, and WME.

He will oversee the creation and distribution of original content for a talent roster that Night says garners more than 5 billion views per month across YouTube and Twitch.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Night team and to help build out our original content arm,” Jacobs said.

“Night is the preeminent talent management company in the digital space, representing the biggest and best creators in the world. I look forward to working with our creators to develop intellectual property and programming that brings the core DNA of their creative content to the premium space.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad