Night Studios Signs Former Unrealistic Ideas & Blumhouse Exec For Youtuber-To-TV Drive

EXCLUSIVE: Night Studios, the fledgling production arm of talent management company Night, has signed a VP of Development from Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas.

Jared Jacobs will lead Night Studios’ drive to build a Youtuber-to-TV pipeline as the outfit pushes into the production space. Deadline revealed the launch of Night Studios last year and the arm is led by former YouTube Head of Unscripted Originals Alex Piper.

Jacobs joins from Wahlberg’s Unrealistic, where he was Director of Development. Past employers include Blumhouse Productions, where he contributed to the likes of HBO’s What Happened, Britanny Murphy? and Netflix’s Our Father, and WME.

He will oversee the creation and distribution of original content for a talent roster that Night says garners more than 5 billion views per month across YouTube and Twitch.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Night team and to help build out our original content arm,” Jacobs said.

“Night is the preeminent talent management company in the digital space, representing the biggest and best creators in the world. I look forward to working with our creators to develop intellectual property and programming that brings the core DNA of their creative content to the premium space.”