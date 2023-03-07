Piper Curda & Nico Greetham Set For Romantic Dramedy ‘Something Casual’

EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-comers Piper Curda (May December) and Nico Greetham (American Horror Story) have signed on to star in Something Casual — an independent romantic dramedy from writer-director Brandon Buczek (Your Own Road).

Pic follows a struggling, first-generation artist, Alex (Greetham), and a professional dancer, Frankie (Curda), as they navigate the soulless casual hookup culture of Los Angeles. Dating apps and casual sex reign supreme and a series of misunderstandings leaves these two star-crossed lovers oscillating between confusion (ghosting and ignoring) and obsession (sex and pasta).

Something Casual was independently financed by private investors and produced by Your Own Road Productions LLC. Buczek, Anie Delgado, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Ben Rejzer are producing, with David Parker, Lawrence Hsu and AJ Almazan aboard as EPs.

Curda recently recurred on The CW’s Legacies and will next appear alongside Wesley Snipes and Tiffany Haddish in the comedy Back on the Strip directed by Chris Spencer. Also coming up for the actress is Todd Haynes’ new romantic drama May December with Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton.

Greetham has recently been seen on Ryan Murphy’s beloved anthology series American Horror Story and its offshoot American Horror Stories, having first worked with Murphy on his adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom for Netflix. The actor also recently appeared on the Hulu/Disney+ series Love, Victor and was previously seen in the Sundance hit Dinner in America, as well as Jonathan Wysocki’s Dramarama, both of which found a home on Hulu.

Curda is repped by Prototype Talent Agency, Curtis Talent Management, Zoom Talent and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Greetham by CAA, Independent Artist Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.