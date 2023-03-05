Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’ Named Favorite Movie; ‘Wednesday’, ‘SpongeBob Square Pants’, Jenna Ortega, Millie Bobby Brown Among Winners

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was named Favorite Movie at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight. Other big winners include Wednesday as Favorite Family TV Show, and its star Jenna Ortega as Favorite Female TV Star (Family), along with kid-fave SpongeBob Squarepants as Favorite Animated Show and Stranger Things alum Millie Brown Brown, who scored the Favorite Movie Actress award for Enola Holmes, and Enola Holmes 2. The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder landed the top Favorite Kids TV Show honor. See the full list below.

Hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, who also was named Favorite Female Creator, the show aired live on Nick from L.A’s Microsoft Theater. Highlights included Awkwafina and Halle Bailey sliming their The Little Mermaid co-star Melissa McCarthy in a dunk tank filled with over 1,500 gallons of Slime, and a performance of “California Breeze,” by Lil Baby, from his chart-topping third studio album, It’s Only Me, joined by his kids.

Adam Sandler received the Special King of Comedy Silver Blimp award for his prolific career in comedy as an actor, writer, producer, comedian and musician. Sandler accepted the award from a giant throne on the KCA stage before getting decimated in Nickelodeon’s iconic Slime.

Pete Davidson, Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos, along with cast cast members from Paramount Pictures’ upcoming sci-fi action film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Transformers’ heroic leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime.

Other notable appearances included celebrities Landon Barker, Dove Cameron, Miranda Cosgrove, MrBeast, Dixie D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson, Keegan-Michael Key, Lil Uzi Vert, Peyton List, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Rodrigo and Lilly Singh, and Nickelodeon talent including That Girl Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay); Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen, Ceci Balagot and Case Walker (Monster High The Movie); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), who will perform his brand-new single, “I Just Wanna,” produced by Jermaine Dupri.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Wednesday

Wednesday FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

MasterChef Junior

MasterChef Junior FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday) FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2) FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam, Black Adam) FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DC League of Super-Pets) FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

MUSIC:

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift

“Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Harry Styles

Harry Styles FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

BTS FAVORITE SONG

“As It Was”- Harry Styles

“As It Was”- Harry Styles FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

“Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Dove Cameron

FAVORITE SOCIAL MUSIC STAR

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Harry Styles (UK)

OTHER CATEGORIES: