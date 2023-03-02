Nickelodeon Greenlights ‘The Thundermans Return’ Follow-Up Movie With Original Series Cast

The Thundermans are back. Nickelodeon Studios has greenlighted The Thundermans Return, a feature-length movie based on the hit live-action superhero comedy, The Thundermans, with the original series cast.

The movie will follow the superpowered family as they begin a new era of superhero crimefighting. Production on The Thundermans Return will begin in Los Angeles in April, with premiere details to be announced at a later date.

“It’s been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast,” said Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. “This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show’s original run on Nick and also for today’s generation discovering it on streaming.”

Original series cast members reprising their roles are Kira Kosarin as “Phoebe,” Jack Griffo as “Max,” Addison Riecke as “Nora,” Diego Velazquez as “Billy,” Maya Le Clark as “Chloe,” Chris Tallman as “Hank” and Rosa Blasi as “Barb.”

In the movie, twins Phoebe and Max are enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one ‘save’ goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville. While Hank and Barb enjoy their return, and Billy and Nora look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status. The movie will feature the return of show favorites, new villains and familiar locations.

The Thundermans premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and wrapped its four-season run in 2018, ranking as the number-one series across all TV among Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11. Created and executive produced by three-time Emmy Award-winner Jed Spingarn, the scripted half-hour series follows superhero twins with opposite personalities, Phoebe and Max Thunderman, as they navigate their way through school, friends and a family of extraordinary superheroes, all while keeping their true identities a secret. The show has recently seen a resurgence following its 4Q21 launch on streaming, where it quickly became the top title across all SVOD for the quarter among Kids 6-11; and it continued to rank among the top titles with Kids 6-11 through 2022, according to Nickelodeon.

The Thundermans Return is written and executive produced by Jed Spingarn (Big Time Rush, Jimmy Neutron) and directed by Trevor Kirschner (The Thundermans, Raven’s Home, The Conners). Kira Kosarin is executive producing. Jack Griffo is also an executive producer on the movie. Dan Cross & David Hoge also serve as executive producers. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brian Banks serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.