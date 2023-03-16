NHL & Somm TV Uncork Deal To Promote Hockey With Wine Fans

The NHL and Somm TV have dropped the puck on a partnership aimed at giving the wine community a taste of pro hockey.

The streaming platform and league are teaming to incorporate the sport’s rich history and current stars into The Somm TV Podcast and Somm’s original series including Drink a Bottle and Blind Tasting Sessions. The collaboration also will hook NHL personalities as celebrity guest judges for the upcoming Season 2 of Sparklers, its James Beard Award-nominated cooking and wine-pairing competition show, as well as for tastings, special screenings and other cross-branding opportunities.

Getty Images

“The NHL is a truly global brand and hockey is an undeniably global sport, with NHL players from dozens of countries and culture,” Somm TV CCO Jason Wise said. “At Somm TV, we pride ourselves on telling the most compelling worldwide stories in wine and food, and that includes many NHL players, former players and fans who are as passionate about wine as they are about hockey.”

Added Matthew Nicholson, the NHL’s VP Production & Creative Development: “There are so many unique stories involving the worlds of wine and hockey that we are excited to explore. Through the Somm TV podcast, fans can already get a taste of what’s to come.”

Along with Sparklers, Somm TV’s menu includes Pairings, a look at the minds of the sommelier and chef that make the world’s best restaurants; Auction Lot 288, the story of the 1874 Perrier-Jouët, one of the rarest Champagne bottles in history and the most expensive to ever go to auction; The Whole Animal, a culinary tour through five countries to experience how they all cook using the whole animal; and Saving the Restaurant, the untold story of Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey’s struggle to save restaurants in America during the pandemic lockdown.