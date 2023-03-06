Leland Vittert To Moderate NewsNation Panel Show ‘The Hill’

NewsNation is launching an hourlong panel show The Hill, a brand expansion of the Nexstar political website that will be moderated by Leland Vittert.

The Hill will be based in Washington, D.C. and will feature a high-profile guest along with four rotating panelists. They include NewsNation’s political editor Chris Stirewalt, senior political contributor George Will, communications consultant Johanna Maska, and Niall Stanage, associate editor of TheHill.com.

Rob Yarin will serve as executive producer of the show. It will air at 5 PM ET, going up against Fox News’ panel show The Five, now the most watched cable news show. According to Nielsen, The Five averaged 3.33 million viewers in the first two months of the year, while the current occupant of the slot on NewsNation, Rush Hour, has averaged 132,000.

Vittert will continue to anchor On Balance with Leland Vittert at 7 PM ET, with the show moving to a new studio in Washington.

Yarin is joining NewsNation from Cox Media Group, where he led the Washington bureau and managed the digital content strategy. He also was executive producer of NBC’s Meet the Press from 2013 to 2015, and was EP for Hardball with Chris Matthews when it was on CNBC.