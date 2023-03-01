New YouTube Chief Neil Mohan Touts Traction With Paid Channels, NFL Sunday Ticket

Neil Mohan, who took over as YouTube’s CEO last month after longtime chief Susan Wojcicki segued to an advisory role at parents Google and Alphabet, has outlined the company’s 2023 priorities.

In a blog post, the longtime YouTuber touted progress in the company’s paid channels program. More than 6 million viewers paid for channel memberships on YouTube in December 2022, according to Mohan, up 20% from the prior year. “Hundreds of thousands of channels made money on YouTube for the first time last year,” he wrote.

Mohan also highlighted the NFL Sunday Ticket rights deal announced last December. The package will move to YouTube TV and also become a stand-alone offering available via YouTube after nearly three decades under the auspices of DirecTV. The package of games will get upgrades befitting its new home, per the blog post.

Related Story YouTube Adds Ability To Dub Content Into Other Languages After MrBeast Test Drive

“Subscribers will see features from YouTube TV — like the ability to watch key plays — added to the main YouTube app,” Mohan wrote. “And creators will connect with sports fans through coverage and commentary. Sunday Ticket will also come with ways to engage with other fans, including comments, chats, and polls. Coming later this year to YouTube TV: a new feature that lets viewers watch multiple games at once.”

YouTube Shorts has also come into its own, Mohan wrote, and is “giving creators greater reach.” Shorts now averages more than 50 billion daily views, and the number of channels uploading to Shorts daily grew by more than 80% in 2022 compared with 2021.

New tools introduced to YouTube will also help creators with podcasting and harnessing artificial intelligence, Mohan added.