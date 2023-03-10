‘New Girl’ To Depart Netflix For Hulu & Peacock

New Girl is getting a new streaming home. The comedy series will be leaving Netflix and moving to Hulu and Peacock next month as part of a shared agreement between the two streamers.

All 146 episodes will be available on Hulu and Peacock beginning April 17.

New Girl was produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20th Television. The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment.

Netflix snagged the streaming rights to New Girl in 2013, when studios were happy to get a rich Netflix deal for their broadcast and cable shows. It is the latest Disney-produced series to be diverted to Hulu after its licensing deal with Netflix expired, joining other 20th Television shows like American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, and Arrested Development.

Disney has been more open lately to non-exclusive rights and selling to third parties as the company is shifting focus to profitability. While other factors played a role in Abbott Elementary’s streaming deal, Hulu also currently shares previous seasons of that ABC hit comedy, this time with HBO Max.

New Girl, which originally aired on Fox for seven seasons, followed Zooey Deschanel as Jess Day, a 30-something woman who moves into a loft with three single men following a bad breakup. There’s Nick (Jake Johnson), law school dropout turned bartender is the most grounded … and the most jaded; Schmidt (Max Greenfield) is a hustling young professional who’s pretty proud of his own abs; and Winston (Lamorne Morris) is an intensely competitive former athlete who doesn’t know what to do next. Rounding out the group is Jess’ childhood best friend, Cece (Hannah Simone), a model with a killer deadpan.

The fivesome realize they need each other more than they thought they would and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.

In addition to the main cast, the series also featured a rotation of stellar guest stars including Megan Fox, Damon Wayans Jr., Justin Long, Josh Gad, Michaela Watkins, Dermot Mulroney, Lizzy Caplan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rob Reiner, Linda Cardellini, Adam Brody, Brenda Song and Carla Gugino. Prince also guest starred as himself, and Taylor Swift even had a cameo.

The series was created by Elizabeth Meriwether, who executive produced along with Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley, Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope.