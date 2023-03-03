Skip to main content
New ‘Alien’ Movie From 20th Adds Four

David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu, 'Alien's new stars
(L-R) David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu Michael Buckner/Getty/Will Nguyen

David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (Aftersun) and newcomer Aileen Wu have signed on to star alongside Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced in the new Alien film that Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead) is directing for 20th Century Studios, Deadline can confirm.

In the ninth entry in the iconic sci-fi horror series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Alvarez will direct from his script written with Rodo Sayagues.

The original Alien‘s director and producer Ridley Scott — who likewise produced and directed series entries Prometheus and Alien: Covenant — will produce alongside Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler) for Scott Free, with Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train), Elizabeth Cantillon (Persuasion) and Tom Moran (The Donut King) serving as EPs. Production kicks off in Budapest on March 9.

Best known for his role as Gus on HBO/BBC Two’s Industry, Jonsson will next be seen starring in Searchlight’s Sundance-premiering rom-com Rye Lane, which debuts on Hulu on March 31.

Renaux plays Malyen on Netflix’s fantasy series Shadow and Bone, which returns for its second season on March 16. He’s otherwise best known for turns in films including The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Catherine Called Birdy, Morbius and Voyagers.

Fearn can be seen in Charlotte Wells’ hugely popular debut feature Aftersun, as well as The Batman and other projects.

