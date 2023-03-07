Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Still Unvaccinated, Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Indian Wells ATP Masters Event

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

DGA & AMPTP Set Start Date For Film & TV Contract Talks
Read the full story

“Nepo Baby Effect” Laid Bare By Netflix/National Youth Theatre Research As Pair Seek To Crack The UK’s Class Ceiling

Netflix National Youth Theatre scheme
Ellie Kurttz

The “Nepo baby” effect has been laid bare in the UK by Netflix/National Youth Theatre research that showed the vast majority of respondents believe connections rather than talent are required to make it big.

Unveiled alongside the research, the streamer and theater have launched the IGNITE Your Creativity program to “crack the class ceiling,” which will support 500 young people in South Wales, West Yorkshire and the North East to build industry connections and knowledge of behind the scenes careers in film, TV and theater.

Four out of five (79%) of the 3,000 young people surveyed believe they need connections rather than talent and determination to make it, and that the issue isn’t limited to on-screen success but covers a wealth of positions behind the camera. One respondent to the survey said “nepo babies” emerge at all levels, adding: “Most people don’t seem to realize that this kind of nepotism isn’t just for celebrities.”

Related Story

Gary Glitter Documentary Confirmed By Netflix

A further two-thirds (68%)of respondents think they need to live in a big city to have a career in TV or film.

Anne Mensah, Netflix’s VP of UK Content, said: “Young people are brilliantly astute so it’s unsurprising that they believe connections rather than raw talent are key to success. Unfortunately the evidence proves that they are not wrong. Our industry has a pronounced absence of socio-economic diversity partly because it’s freelance, which makes it tough for those from less privileged backgrounds to gain a foothold.”

Mensah, who commissioned the likes of The Queen’s Gambit, Sex Education and Heartstopper, added that the IGNITE program “has been designed to raise awareness and aspirations, and build confidence and networks so that young people don’t need to have existing industry connections, live in a big city or have a degree for a career in TV and film.”

The program will begin recruiting in South Wales in partnership with War of the Worlds producer Urban Myth Films before moving to West Yorkshire and the North East later this year. An advisory panel featuring the likes of Oscar-winning designer Eve Stewart, BAFTA-nominated producer Luti Fagbenle and execs Johnny Capps and Chantal Rickards will support IGNITE.

Last week, Netflix unveiled its debut theater production – a Stranger Things sequel in the West End directed by Stephen Daldry and penned by Kate Trefry and Jack Thorne.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad