Netflix Pulls Plug On Nancy Meyers’ New Project Over Budget Issue

Following news last week that Netflix and director Nancy Meyers were at a crossroads over the budget on her next film, sources close to the situation say the streamer has decided to part ways with the project.

Deadline reported last week that Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Michael Fassbender were in talks to star but that the budget — which sources say was coming in around $130 million — was causing issues. Sources now say that while the studio was fine with $130 million, Meyers was fighting for $150 million, with $80 million of that going to above-the-line costs. With both sides refusing to budge, sources say that Netflix over the weekend was leaning toward fully moving off the film, with the plug ultimately getting pulled this morning.

The film currently titled Paris Paramount, which we were first to tell you about in April 2022, tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with each other.

Where the project goes from here is unknown, but given the players involved and Meyers’ proven track record, there’s always a possibility another studio or streamer takes on the project.

