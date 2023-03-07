Netflix Nabs Mike Schur Comedy Starring Ted Danson Based On ‘The Mole Agent’ Docu With Series Order

The new comedy series reuniting The Good Place creator Mike Schur and star Ted Danson has landed at Netflix with an eight-episode straight-to-series order. As Deadline reported exclusively last month, the project, based on the 2020 Chilean feature documentary The Mole Agent, sparked heated bidding when it hit the premium/streaming marketplace, with Netflix one of the four lead contenders. The untitled comedy, written/executive produced by Schur and starring/executive produced by Denson, hails from Schur’s longtime studio home Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

In it, Charles (Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

Schur and Morgan Sackett executive produce through Schur’s Fremulon, and David Miner via 3 Arts Entertainment. Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez are executive producers for Micromundo Producciones along with Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements for Motto Pictures.

The Mole Agent documentary, directed by Maite Alberdi, received an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature in 2021. It also was selected as the Chilean entry for Best International Feature Film, making the shortlist in the category.

In the docu, a PI, Rómulo, hires an elderly man, Sergio, to go undercover in a nursing home in El Monte, Chile to investigate a claim by the PI’s client that her mother had been mistreated by staff. While at the home, the man forges relationships with its residents and learns their secrets.

The Good Place, which ran for four seasons on NBC and has found a wide audience on Netflix, earned three Lead Actor In a Comedy Series Emmy nominations for Danson and two Comedy Series nominations. Danson has since headlined NBC’s comedy series The Mayor, which aired for two seasons, and continues to recur on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. He is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

In addition to The Good Place, Schur co-created and executive produced Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation and most recently Rutherford Falls, which ran on Peacock for two seasons. He, along with Miner and Sackett, also executive produce HBO Max’s award-winning comedy series Hacks. At Netflix, Schur previously executive produced Master of None.

