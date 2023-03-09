Netflix Boards ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’; Vue International Promotions; New Agents At First Artists Management; BBC Names Wimbledon Presenter — Global Briefs

Netflix Boards ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’

Netflix has boarded Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now from The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann indie Pulse Films. The Brit Award-winning superstar was followed at a pivotal moment in his career for the doc, as he returned to his Scottish roots to reconnect with his old life having achieved global success. Filmed over several years and directed by BAFTA-winning Bros: After the Screaming Stops helmer Joe Pearlman, How I’m Feeling Now finds the 26-year-old back at his parent’s house in Scotland to begin work on his second album. The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words. Co-financed by BMG and Quickfire, the 90-minute doc, which drops next month, is produced by BMG in association with Pulse and Quickfire Films. Independent Entertainment handled global sales and also serve as executive producers, alongside BMG.

Vue International Ups Group Directors

UK-based cinema chain Vue International has upped Group Directors Otto Turton and Ramneet Bassi. Former Amazon Music exec Turton, previously Group Director – Content, Pricing and Sales, is now Chief Commercial Officer, reporting to Group Managing Director and Deputy CEO Steve Knibbs. Turton joined Vue in November 2015 from Amazon where he was Head of Buying and Marketing at Amazon Music. Bassi was Group Director – Strategy & Analytics and now becomes Chief Strategy Officer and will report into CFO Alison Cornwell. In January, Stella David was named Non-exec Chair at Rue.

First Artists Management Expands With Hires

EXCLUSIVE: International talent firm First Artists Management has named new agents in its London and LA offices. Zoe Hart has joined the UK office from Faber Music, where she was a Film/TV Composer Manager, and Hailey Flame has been promoted in LA. Hart will work alongside UK and European chief Hamish Duff and joins alongside new composer signings Aaron May & David Ridley (Boiling Point), Jon Opstad (Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99), Madison Willing (Paula Rego, Secrets & Stories), Rutger Hoedemaekers (Trapped); Music Supervisor Sarah Giles (The Favourite), and Music Editor Clare Batterton (Top Boy). Flame will work alongside Alexander Vangelos in the Los Angeles office.

Clare Balding Named BBC Wimbledon Presenter

BBC presenter Clare Balding will be the face of the UK network’s Wimbledon tennis coverage after being appointed to replace the outgoing Sue Barker. The move was long expected, with Balding hosting many BBC Sports programs such as its Olympics coverage and the annual Sports Personality of the Year show. She was considered the frontrunner from the start of the process. Barker is stepping down after 30 years working in broadcasting for the BBC. “I am very aware that no one person can fill Sue’s shoes,” said Balding. Wimbledon will this year take place between July 3-16.