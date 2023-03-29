Skip to main content
Ali Wong To Star & EP New Netflix Animated Series ‘Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld’

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld
Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld Netflix

Netflix has greenlit the new 2D animated series Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld from first-time showrunner Echo Wu and executive producers Ali Wong (Beef) and Aron Eli Coleite (Locke & Key).

Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld
Clockwise from Left to Right – Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang and Woosung Kim Clayton Hawkins/Mary Ellen Matthews/Getty Images/Courtesy/Sophy Holland/Getty

Wong will also star in the supernatural action series alongside Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Sheng Wang, and Woosung Kim.

The series follows Jentry Chau (voiced by Wong), a Chinese-American teen living in a small Texas town, who finds out a demon king is hunting her for the supernatural powers she’s been working her whole life to repress. With the help of her weapons expert great-aunt and a millennia-old jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampire), Jentry must now fight an entire underworld’s worth of monsters while balancing the horrors of high school.

Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy) and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) will also executive produce from Titmouse.

