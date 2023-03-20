Netflix Acquires Riley Sager Bestseller ‘The House Across The Lake’; Berlanti-Schechter Films, Feigco Producing; Paul Feig Eyeing To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has closed a deal to develop the 2022 bestselling Riley Sager novel The House Across the Lake, developing as a potential directing vehicle for Paul Feig. The pic will be produced by Berlanti-Schechter Films and Feigco, with Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Mike McGrath producing for Berlnti and Feig and Laura Fischer for Feigco.

In The House Across the Lake, Casey Fletcher is a recently widowed actress trying to escape a streak of bad press. She retreats to the peace and quiet of her family’s lake house in Vermont. Armed with a pair of binoculars and several bottles of bourbon, she passes the time watching Tom and Katherine Royce, the glamorous couple living in the house across the lake. They make for good viewing — a tech innovator, Tom is rich, and a former model, Katherine is gorgeous.

One day on the lake, Casey saves Katherine from drowning, and the two strike up a budding friendship. The more they get to know each other — and the longer Casey watches — it becomes clear that Katherine and Tom’s marriage isn’t as perfect as it appears. When Katherine suddenly vanishes, Casey becomes consumed with finding out what happened to her. In the process, she uncovers eerie, darker truths that turn a tale of voyeurism and suspicion into a story of guilt, obsession and how looks can be very deceiving.

The deal for Sager was done by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates on behalf of Michelle Brower at Trellis Literary. Feig is repped by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.