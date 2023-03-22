Netflix Unveils 2023 Polish Slate Putting Accent On Local Stars At Warsaw Event

Netflix unveiled its slate of Polish-language series and films due to hit its service in 2023 in a “See What’s Next” event in Warsaw on Tuesday.

Since arriving in Poland in 2016, the platform has steadily ramped up production of local content and has gotten behind 40 original local Polish films and series to date

The 2023 offering is topped by eight Polish features, including four new titles: Kiss, Kiss!, Phenomenon, Soulcatcher and Squared Love Everlasting, as well as three series Absolute Beginners, Infamy and Feedback, about an alcoholic former rock star and adapted from the Polish best-seller of the same name by Jakub Żulczyk.

Spanning romantic comedies, thrillers and sci-fi and coming-of-age dramas, the feature slate taps into a raft of popular local acting talent.

Kiss, Kiss! features top actor Mateusz Kościukiewicz (The Informer, Mug) as a womanizer who decides to test his powers of seduction by pursuing a woman who is about to marry the son of a well-known politician.

Romantic comedy Squared Love Everlasting sees local stars Adrianna Chlebicka and Mateusz Banasiuk reuniting with veteran director Filip Zylber to reprise their roles as two seemingly mismatched lovers in 2021 hit original Squared Love.

Phenomenon is the latest film from director and producer Maciej Barczewski, whose previous credits include The Champion Of Auschwitz and the award-winning short My Pretty Pony.

The coming-of-age sci revolves around a teenager who finds herself being pursued by the military after she discovers she can manipulate gravity.

Action picture Soulcatcher stars Piotr Witowski as a former anti-terrorist services operative turned mercenary in the pay of a private military company, with ensemble support from Jacek Koman, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Jacek Poniedziałek Aleksandra Adamska, Sebastian Stankiewicz and Michalina Olszańska.

The platform also teased images of the previously announced action picture Mother’s Day, starring Agnieszka Grochowska (Fucking Bornholm, Leave No Traces); coming of age drama Fanfik, drugs world thriller Freestyle, fantasy adventure Mr. Car And The Knights Templar and literary adaptation Forgotten Love.

Łukasz Kłuskiewicz, Netlfix director of films in Central and Eastern Europe, said the platform had expanded its slate to include literary adaptations of well-known Polish works alongside popular genres.

“I have no doubt that the upcoming premieres will not only attract many new viewers but will also showcase the talent of Polish artists,” he said.