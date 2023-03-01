Neal & Ruvé McDonough’s The McDonough Company Secures Rights To Former Artillery Gunner Kelsi Sheren’s Memoir ‘Brass & Unity’

EXCLUSIVE: Ruvé and Neal McDonough’s The McDonough Company has secured film and TV rights to Brass & Unity: One Woman’s Journey through the Hell of Afghanistan and Back, an inspirational memoir from combat veteran Kelsi Sheren, which will be released by Knox Press on July 11.

Brass & Unity delves into Sheren’s experience as a five-foot tall female artillery gunner going into battle and coming out a broken soldier, forced to rediscover her purpose in life. Sheren served with Canadian, American, and British armed forces, deploying to Afghanistan in 2009 at age 19, and upon being sent home with PTSD, embarked on a new war with herself.



From the depths of despair, broken and suicidal, though, she emerged stronger than ever. Finding respite in a jewelry business that utilized spent shell casings, along with brain treatment, psychedelics, and regaining a combat community, Sheren not only survived but continues to thrive — and works tirelessly to spread the word and help others.

Sheren now hosts a podcast, also titled Brass & Unity, which brings in notable guests from all career paths and walks of life to discuss issues of mental health. She also runs the successful jewelry and eyewear brand of the same name, which puts 20% of its net profits toward helping vets suffering from PTSD, depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

“Ruvé and I are very excited to bring the story of Kelsi Sheren’s life to the screen. And we couldn’t be more excited to have the launch of her book coming out to coincide with preproduction on our project,” actor-producer Neal McDonough told Deadline. “To be the only female in an all male platoon in Afghanistan and what she went through is truly a project about bravery, faith, and never giving up hope. We are so blessed to be part of this team.”

Neal and his wife Ruvé McDonough most recently teamed to produce Boon — the sequel to the indie thriller Red Stone, in which Neal starred opposite Tommy Flanagan and Christiane Seidel. The film, released last year by Cinedigm, had him reprising his role as Nick Boon, a mercenary attempting to atone for his life as an enforcer for a merciless syndicate.

Neal also previously exec produced the Brent Christy Western The Warrant in which he starred, with Ruve as producer. He alone exec produced Red Stone, also serving in that capacity on his college football pic, Greater. Notable onscreen credits of late for the in-demand actor include Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star, The CW’s The Flash and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

