White House On Nashville Shooting: ‘How Many More Children Have To Be Murdered Before Republicans In Congress Step Up?’ – Update

UPDATE, with Biden comments: President Joe Biden once again called on Congress to pass the assault weapons ban, describing today’s school shooting in Nashville as “sick” and “a family’s worst nightmare.”

After commending Nashville police for responding to the shooting “within minutes,” Biden went on to say, “We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation.”

“We have to do more to protect our schools so they’re not turned into prisons,” he said.

Noting that the Nashville shooter used two assault weapons and a handgun, Biden called on Congress to pass the assault weapons ban.

Biden also said the mental health of school children and teachers who survive shootings must also be addressed, and compared their situations with members of the military who suffer from PTSD.

Earlier today, the Biden White House issued a statement on today’s school shooting in Nashville, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reading, “How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban, to close loopholes in our background check systems or to require safe storage of guns?”

The president is expected to speak on the matter around 2:30 pm ET.

Jean-Pierre said in the press briefing that “once again the president calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence.”

Confirming that the president has been briefed on the shooting, the press secretary also said that Biden expressed “appreciation for first responders and prayers for all the families affected by this shooting.”

“Schools should be safe spaces for our kids to grown and learn and for our educators to teach,” she said, adding that Biden has taken more than “two dozen” actions regarding gun safety.



