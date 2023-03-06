Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender & Owen Wilson In Talks For Nancy Meyers Netflix Pic

Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson are in talks to star in the big-budget Netflix comedy marking Nancy Meyers’ return to directing, Deadline can confirm.

Sources say actor deals have not yet closed, as budgeting is still being worked through. Netflix had no comment.

The film currently titled Paris Paramount, which we were first to tell you about in April of last year, tells the story of an above-the-line filmmaking duo who reunite (begrudgingly) on set after falling in and out of love with one another.

Meyers will direct from her own script and also serve as producer on the pic, which sources tell us is at a budget exceeding $100M. The project will mark her first as director since The Intern, a buddy comedy of sorts starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, which was released by Warner Bros in 2015.

Recent projects for Johansson include Marvel’s Black Widow and Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2, which grossed over $408M worldwide. She’ll next be seen in Wes Anderson’s potentially Cannes-premiering Asteroid City, and Greg Berlanti’s film Project Artemis for Apple TV+, among other projects.

Most recently appearing in films including Emanuele Crialese’s L’immensità, Official Competition with Antonio Banderas, and Pedro Almodóvar’s Oscar-nominated Parallel Mothers, Cruz will next be seen starring opposite Adam Driver in Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

Fassbender stars in David Fincher’s anticipated Netflix pic The Killer and will also soon be seen in Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins.

Wilson stars in Marvel’s Loki, which has been renewed for a second season on Disney+, and will next be seen in IFC Films’ Paint, as well as Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

An Academy Award-nominated writer, director and producer best known for her work in the rom-com space, Meyers has also previously helmed features including It’s Complicated, The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give, What Women Want and The Parent Trap.

News of the castings for Meyers’ latest was first reported by Puck.