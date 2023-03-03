‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding’ Comedy Starring Ariana DeBose, Amanda Seyfried & Others Lands At Sony

Sony has landed global rights to the Sister comedy My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, to be directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers), in a competitive situation. Cast set for the pic penned by New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Ashley Rodger, with revisions by Cannon, includes Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Chloe Fineman (SNL), Megan Stalter (Hacks) and Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout).

In the film heading into production this summer, four childhood best friends get a drunken voicemail from their former best friend on the eve of her wedding day — confessing that she thinks she’s making a mistake — then setting out to stop her wedding and rekindle the friendship they once shared.

Sister acquired the My Ex-Friend’s Wedding spec script in a competitive situation after it was developed by production and management company, Circle of Confusion. Producers will include Sister Co-Founder and Global CEO Stacey Snider, Deb Hayward, Circle of Confusion’s Brad Mendelsohn and Katie Abbott, K&L Productions’ Cannon and Laverne McKinnon, Rodger and Reid. SVP Development and Production Elizabeth Grave is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures.

Virginia Longmuir negotiated the deal for Sony’s Stage 6 Films, with FilmNation Entertainment and WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. News of My Ex-Friend’s Wedding was first reported by Variety.