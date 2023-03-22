Multistory Media Bolsters Ent Team; S&R Films Boards Actioner ‘Fight for Your Life’; Crime Thriller ‘Black Mass’ Sets Cast; Leonine Studios COO Steps Down – Global Briefs

Multistory Media Bolsters Entertainment Team

ITV Studios label MultiStory Media has bolstered its entertainment team. Simone Haywood has been promoted to Creative Director for MultiStory London, while Jon Cahn has joined as Executive Producer and Zinia Scroggs has been appointed Series Editor. Haywood was previously Head of Factual Entertainment, steering shows such as Scared of the Dark for Channel 4, BBC Three’s Project Icon, Big Flower Fight for Netflix and Come Dine With Me for Channel 4. Reporting to Chief Creative Officer Ana de Moraes, she will work with Ceri Aston, Creative Director at MultiStory North. Cahn most recently worked on the Danny Dyer-hosted, celebrity show Scared of the Dark, with other credits including Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and Married at First Sight. Scroggs is currently working on Project Icon with previous credits inlcuding BBC Three’s Glow Up. “Simone is fearless about breaking new ground and grabbing big ideas by the horns… We are excited to give her the opportunity to take the next step in her career, building MultiStory’s entertainment slate with Jon Cahn and Zinia Scroggs, both rising stars whose talents are incredible additions to our team,” said de Moraes.

S&R Films Boards Action Flick ‘Fight for Your Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Scatena & Rosner Films (S&R) has acquired worldwide sales rights to the supernatural action film Fight for Your Life from writer/director Luke Sparke (Occupation franchise). The film will be presented to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The pic, now in pre-production, is billed as a “tense and action-packed” story about following an ex-special forces soldier who wakes up in a mysterious cell and is forced to face an onslaught of deadly opponents in an ever-changing fight arena. Having to confront his demons, his only goal is to survive long enough to return to his daughter. The deal was negotiated between Gato Scatena for S&R and Luke Sparke on behalf of the filmmakers. S&R’s Jordan Rosner will be heading international sales. Luke Sparke is repped by Mark Morrissey of Morrissey Management.

‘The Retaliators’ Star Sarah Nicklin Joins Crime Thriller ‘Black Mass’

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Nicklin (The Retaliators) has signed on to star in the 1970s crime thriller Black Mass, the directorial debut of Devanny Pinn (Battle for Saipan). The film is from a script written by Eric Pereira and Brandon Slagle. Nicklin joins the cast, which includes Lew Temple (The Walking Dead), Jeremy London, Lisa Wilcox (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 & 5), Andrew Sykes, Kathleen Kinmont (Halloween 4), and Michelle Romano (Escape From Ensenada). The film, currently shooting in Los Angeles, is inspired by real events in Florida during the winter of 1978 when college girls were being stalked by a serial killer. Black Mass is produced by Pinn’s Jaguar Motion Pictures and Roman Media for Cleopatra Entertainment. Executive producers include Brian Perera, Yvonne Perera, Brandon Slagle, Gigi Jankowski and Miranda Mariposa. Tim Yasui is co-producer, and Anjanette Miller and Susan Lanier are associate producers.

Markus Frerker Steps Down As Leonine Studios Chief Operating Officer

Markus Frerker has resigned as Chief Operating Officer at Leonine Studios, with his departure set for April 1. The company said the move was at Frerker’s request and on amicable terms. Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel said Frerker had been played a key role in the launch and growth of the company. “Shortly after KKR and I decided to build Leonine Studios together in 2018, Markus was by my side. His deep industry expertise and excellent network, his strong analytical skills and his high level of implementation capability have been instrumental in transforming Leonine from concept to reality,” he said. Frerker said he had had “tremendous fun” but felt the time was right for him to move on. “I look back with a great deal of pride on what we have achieved and wish my colleagues on the management board and the whole Leonine team continued success on their path of further growth,” he said.