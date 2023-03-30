Mubi Adding Over 50 Feature Films From Sony Pictures’ Library In New Content Deal

Mubi is adding over 50 features from the Sony Pictures’ library to its U.S. streaming service. The mix of studio and arthouse fare includes Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, The Last Picture Show by Peter Bogdanovich and films from Wes Anderson, Pedro Almodovar and Guillermo Del Toro.

The company’s growing and global streaming service currently offers over 900 titles in the U.S., where it adds one new film to the platform daily. The Sony deal is a significant haul, especially since studios have become more aggressive in retaining content for their own services. Sony, uniquely, doesn’t have a streaming platform in-house.

Each Sony film has its own window, with some available already and all cycling onto the service at some point through the end of 2024. Others titles in the deal include 2046 by Wong Kar-wai; Volver by Almodóvar; Safe by Todd Haynes; To Sleep With Anger by Charles Burnett; Paprika by Satoshi Kon; Wed Anderson’s Bottle Rocket; Michael Haneke’s The White Ribbon; The Devil’s Backbone by Guillermo Del Toro; The Rider by Chloe Zhao, Orlando by Sally Potter, Husbands by John Cassavetes and Synecdoche, New York by Charlie Kaufman

Mubi is also a distributor and, more recently, a producer. South Korea’s Oscar short-listed Decision To Leave by Park Chan-wook is its biggest U.S. release yet. Sundance and Berlin acquisition Passages, by Ira Sachs, opens in August.

In early 2022, the company acquired sales and production company The Match Factory and Match Factory Productions. It announced its production of Zia Anger’s My First Film last fall.

Mubi Go, a benefit for premium streaming subscribers, offers a free movie ticket for a selected film each week in NYC, LA, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and Denver — rolling out to more markets this year as it clinches deals with theaters. Indie distributors whose films have been Mubi picks of the week say it definitely helps get audiences out.

Mubi’s base plan in the U.S. is $12.99 a month, or $17.99 with Mubi Go. It doesn’t release sub numbers but says it has 12 million members, a community of people who engage or have accounts with Mubi.