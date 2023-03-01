‘Mrs. Davis’: All-Powerful AI Is Recruiting People To Join Her Quest In First Teaser For Damon Lindelof’s Peacock Series

Mrs. Davis wants to talk to you.

Peacock released the first teaser on Wednesday for its upcoming series from Damon Lindelof, Mrs. Davis. But if you were hoping to get another glimpse of, well, any footage from the show, you won’t find it here.

Instead, the teaser is described as a “high concept” featurette that introduces Mrs. Davis to viewers and “invites them to join her quest.” The 30-second clip appears to show people from across the globe being handed an earpiece as someone tells them “she wants to talk to you.”

Mrs. Davis is described as “an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.” Betty Gilpin plays Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.”

Gilpin will star alongside Jake McDorman, who plays Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

The series also stars David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Tara Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces. Owen Harris will direct and executive produces multiple episodes, including the first. Alethea Jones will also direct multiple episodes. The series is produced by Warner Bros Television.

The series will premiere with four episodes on April 20. The remaining four episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays.