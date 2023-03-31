Movie Academy Raises Curtain On Production and Technology Branch

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors announced today the creation of the Production and Technology Branch. Comprising about 400 people previously classified as Members-at-Large, it represents members working in key technical and production positions in all phases of filmmaking, from pre- to post-production. 

Branch members include chief technology officers, senior department heads in technology and creative services, and preservation and restoration specialists. Also part of the new Production and Technology Branch are credited production roles, including stunt coordinators, script supervisors, choreographers, music supervisors, colorists, line producers and associate producers.

One branch member will be elected to the Board of Governors for the 2023-24 fiscal year. For the Academy’s membership requirements to be considered for invitation to the Production and Technology Branch click here

The Academy now has 18 branches representing all facets of the film industry.

