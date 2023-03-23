Moses Ingram, Michael Shannon, Bronagh Gallagher, Tim McInerney & Lennie James Join Joshua Oppenheimer’s Neon-Backed Musical ‘The End’

Neon has unveiled a raft of cast additions for Joshua Oppenheimer’s musical The End as principal photography begins in Ireland.

The freshly-unveiled cast includes Moses Ingram, Michael Shannon, Bronagh Gallagher, Tim McInnerny, and Lennie James. They join previously announced lead actors Tilda Swinton and George MacKay.

Neon is co-financing the international co-production. The long-gestated project revolves around the story of the last human family.

Principal photography has begun in Ireland and will continue through the spring in Italy and Germany.

“I am thrilled to be making The End in collaboration with this miraculous ensemble of artists. I am in awe of each of them. It has been a journey of six years to reach this point, and I could not be more humbled,” said Oppenheimer.

Final Cut for Real’s Signe Byrge Sørensen and Oppenheimer are producing with Wild Atlantic Pictures, The Match Factory, Dorje Film, Moonspun Films and Anagram co-producing.

According to an official synopsis on the Final Cut for Real website, the musical revolves around a wealthy family surviving in a palatial bunker, two decades after the end of the world to which they contributed through their involvement in the oil industry.

The band of survivors consists of a mother and father and their twenty-year-old son, who has never seen the outside world, as well as a maid, a doctor, a butler and a young woman who managed to find her way in.

At first, celebrating their survival as confirmation of their success and righteousness, the couple comes to be haunted by regret for the loved ones they lost and guilt for the fact that they contributed to the apocalypse. Oppenheimer has said the work is inspired by the “unearned optimism” of the Golden Age of the Broadway musical.

It is Oppenheimer’s first fiction feature after the Oscar-nominated documentaries The Act Of Killing (2012) and The Look Of Silence (2014)

The film is supported by the Danish Film Institute, Vestdanske Filmpulje and FilmFyn, in Denmark, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and MDM Fund in Germany, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC) and Sicily Film Commission in Italy, Screen Ireland in Ireland, UK Global Screen Fund and SFI and Film i Skåne in Sweden. The pan-Nordic Fund Nordisk Film & Tv Fond and the European fund Eurimage are also on board.

Scandinavian Film Distribution will distribute in Nordic territories. The Match Factory is handling international sales.