MLW Underground Wrestling to Stream Internationally On Premier Streaming Network

Premier Streaming Network is now the international streaming home for Major League Wrestling.

Starting March 26, PSN will stream new episodes of MLW’s flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling every Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to their international audience five days after they air on Reelz in the U.S.

The first six episodes of MLW Underground are available today for international Premier Plus subscribers and the agreement also includes Battle Riot V, MLW’s biggest event of the year.

MLW Underground Wrestling represents a new era of wrestling for fans and features a mix of fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu and “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman.

“Fans around the world will finally have a chance to join the MLW Underground, where MLW’s biggest fights take place,” said MLW COO and EVP, Wrestling Operations Jared St. Laurent. “Premier Streaming Network has a great team and platform with an international reach that is a perfect fit.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with Major League Wrestling and to give their international fans a new way to consume their product on Premier Streaming Network,” said PSN President Paul Owen. “MLW always delivers an action-packed show. We look forward to combining PSN’s user experience and technology with MLW’s talent and production to give international fans a can’t miss show to enjoy.”

Premier Streaming Network is available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and smart TVs.