Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jessica Simpson’s ‘Open Book’ & Lord Miller’s ‘Western’ Pilots Not Moving Forward At Amazon Freevee; Both Being Shopped

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Victoria Alonso Weighing Legal Action Against Disney, Marvel Over Sudden Firing; Lawyer Promises "Serious Consequences"
Read the full story

Mississippi Meteorologist Prays On-Air As Tornado Heads Directly For Small Town

A Mississippi meteorologist, shocked by radar images of a tornado belt headed for a small town in his viewing area, broke down on Friday and prayed live on-air.

WTVA‘s Matt Laubhan was overcome as he watched his radar screen while delivering the weather. He saw that the tornado was heading directly toward the town of Amory shortly before 11 PM on Friday.

“Here’s the thing about this, y’all trust me too much,” he said on the newscast. “I tell you where it’s going to go and some of you guys are like, ‘That’s where it’s gonna go.’ The reality of this, this could be changing direction. So, Amory, we need to be in our safe place.” 

Laubhan kept his gaze fixated on his radar screen during his segment, at one point leaning down on his table.

“Oh man, North side of Amory, this is coming in,” he said. “Oh, man. Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen.”

The tornado has so far claimed 23 people in Mississippi, with several in Monroe County, where Amory is located.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

6 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad