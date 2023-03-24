Millie Bobby Brown Novel ‘Nineteen Steps’ Coming From William Morrow This Fall

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will have her first novel published by William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, this fall, the publishing house announced today.

Titled Nineteen Steps, the novel is described by the publisher as an “epic story of love, loss, and secrets” that tells the story of 18-year-old Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green during the Second World War. After Nellie’s chance encounter with an American airman stationed nearby, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid with catastrophic consequences.

Nineteen Steps will be published on September 12.

“Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart,” Brown said in a statement. “I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honored to keep her story alive.”

Brown’s grandmother survived the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster, an incident responsible for the largest single loss of civilian life in the UK during World War II.

Editor Liz Stein said, “I was incredibly moved by the haunting, true tragedy at the core of the novel and enchanted by the unforgettable portrait of love in the time of war.”

Stein, Executive Editor at William Morrow, negotiated the deal with Alyssa Reuben at William Morris Endeavor. UK & Commonwealth rights have also been acquired by Katie Seaman, Senior Commissioning Editor at HQ, from Matilda Forbes Watson at WME.