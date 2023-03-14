Mila Kunis To Star With Michael Keaton In Comedy ‘Goodrich’; Filming To Begin Next Month In L.A.

EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis has been set to star opposite Michael Keaton in comedy Goodrich, we can reveal.

Set in contemporary Los Angeles during the holidays, the film, which is due to shoot from next month, tells the story of art dealer Andy Goodrich (Keaton), a man whose life is upended when his younger second wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program while also threatening divorce. Goodrich takes charge of their nine-year-old twins, thrusting him into the world of modern parenthood for which he is deeply unprepared. With his career falling by the wayside, he leans on his grown and pregnant daughter Grace for support, and ultimately evolves into the father Grace never had.

Bad Moms, Ted and Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Kunis will play Grace.

As we previously revealed, Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Home Again) is aboard as writer director. Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon) are financing and will produce alongside Daniela Taplin Lundberg (The Kids Are All Right) of Stay Gold Features and Kevin Mann (Together, Together).

Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Way Home) will serve as executive producer alongside Keaton and Kunis. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are repping domestic with Black Bear handling international.

Fresh off Golden Globe, Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG wins for Hulu series Dopesick, Oscar nominee Keaton to his more comedic roots in Goodrich. This was among buzzy projects at last month’s EFM in Berlin where buyers spoke fondly to us of the script. Additional strong casting was in the works, we were told at the time.

Kunis most recently produced and starred in Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive, based on the book by Jessica Knoll. She was Golden Globe-nominated for her turn in 2010 hit Black Swan opposite Natalie Portman and has starred in Emmy winning series Family Guy since 1999. She started her production company, Orchard Farm Productions, with Cameron Curtis and Lisa Sterbakov.

Later this year, Keaton will return to his iconic role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Flash, 31 years after he last played the character.

Mila Kunis is represented by CAA, Curtis Talent Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Stay Gold Features is represented by Bruns Brennan Berry Pikulin & Jacobs PC (3BLaw) and UTA.