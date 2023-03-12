Mike Pence Condemns Tucker Carlson’s Portrayal Of January 6th, Says History “Will Hold Donald Trump Accountable For It”

Former Vice President Mike Pence was one of the featured speakers at the white tie Gridiron Club dinner in Washington on Saturday, an event that typically is a showcase of sometimes biting humor.

But speaking to the crowd of about 600 journalists, administration officials and lawmakers, Pence turned serious at the end of his monologue, this time to condemn Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s downplaying of the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Pence didn’t call out Carlson by name, but chided his characterization of January 6th rioters as “sightseers.”

“January 6 was a tragic day for him. I was there at the Capitol, and let me assure you it was not, as some would have us believe, a matter of tourists peacefully enjoying our Capitol.”

He added, “Tourists don’t injure 140 police officers by sightseeing. tourists don’t break down doors to get to the Speaker of the House. Or voice threats against public officials. The American people have a right to know what took place at the Capitol on January 6. I expect members of fourth estate to continue to do their job. Make no mistake about it —what happened that day was a disgrace and it mocks decency to portray it in any other way.”

Pence recounted his experience at the Capitol that day, as he refused Secret Service pleas to leave the complex to ensure his safety. He criticized Donald Trump in some of the strongest language he has so far.

”I was not afraid but I was angry. President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day. And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable for it.”

Pence told Deadline afterward that he made the remarks about Carlson because he was concerned about “that narrative taking hold.”

More to come