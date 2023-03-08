‘Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Paramount+; Watch Teaser

Paramount+ has announced the return date for Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. The second season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, April 20 in the U.S. and Canada, and in Australia and the U.K. on Friday, April 21, with further international markets to follow.

Originally announced as a two-season pickup, in Season 2 of the adult animated series Beavis and Butt-Head triumphantly return as two guys who like things that are cool and don’t like things that suck.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge’s 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.” After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons, from March 8, 1993 to Nov. 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, Beavis and Butt-Head received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show’s popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996.

Mike Judge’s Beavis & Butt-Head is executive-produced by Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

The Paramount+ original film Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe and the 1996 movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do America are currently streaming on the service, as well as remastered versions of the classic series.