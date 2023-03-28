‘Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head’: Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount+ has released the official trailer for season two of the adult animated series Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head. The first two episodes will premiere April 20 in the U.S. and Canada, and in Australia and the U.K. on Friday, April 21, with further international markets to follow.

In the second season, Beavis and Butt-Head return as, natch, two guys who like things that are cool and hate things that suck.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters originated in Judge’s 1992 short film Frog Baseball, which was broadcast by MTV’s animation showcase “Liquid Television.” After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, Beavis and Butt-Head ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV.

The show’s popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America in 1996.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head is executive produced by Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

Paramount+ is also home to Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, and remastered versions of the old series.