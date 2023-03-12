Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s Action-Comedy Series ‘American Born Chinese’ Sets Release Date, Unleashes Teaser

Disney+ will launch its upcoming series American Born Chinese on May 24, hoping that the Everything Everywhere All at Once magic of Michelle Yeoh, Key Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu boosts the streamer.

American Born Chinese is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. It is the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager whom a new foreign student at school drags into a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Hsu is a guest star on the series. The cast also features Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will direct, in addition to serving as executive producer.

Watch the teaser above.