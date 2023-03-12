Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She “Almost Passed” On Wednesday Addams Role In Netflix Global Hit

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Cruise Not Coming To Oscars, But Lady Gaga Sure Is
Read the full story

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s Action-Comedy Series ‘American Born Chinese’ Sets Release Date, Unleashes Teaser

Disney+ will launch its upcoming series American Born Chinese on May 24, hoping that the Everything Everywhere All at Once magic of Michelle Yeoh, Key Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu boosts the streamer.

American Born Chinese is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. It is the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager whom a new foreign student at school drags into a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

Hsu is a guest star on the series. The cast also features Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season), Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) serves as executive producer and showrunner. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) will direct, in addition to serving as executive producer.

Watch the teaser above.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad