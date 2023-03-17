Michael Weaver To Direct Jenna Bans/Bill Krebs NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Another Good Girls alum has joined NBC’s Jenna Bans/Bill Krebs (fka Murder By The Book) drama pilot. Michael Weaver has been tapped to direct the pilot from Good Girls creator Jenna Bans under her Universal Television-based production banner Minnesota Logging Company. Good Girls executive producer Bill Krebs will pen the script with Bans. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Starring Retta, the story will follow big city Instafamous book reviewer takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews and becomes an unlikely detective to uncover the shocking truths about an eccentric seaside town.

The project, which had received a put pilot commitment in September, reteams Good Girls alums Retta, Bans, Krebs and Weaver, who served as director and executive producer on all four seasons of NBC’s crime comedy-drama.

Murder by the Book hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, under the Minnesota Logging Co. production banner. In addition to starring, Retta will serve as executive producer. Casey Kyber, Minnesota Logging Co.’s Head of Television, will also executive produce.

In addition to Good Girls, Weaver was also executive producer and director on Peacock’s One Of Us Is Lying and Hulu’s The Path. His other credits include Peacock’s Killing It and Bel-Air, Roku’s Star Trek: Picard and Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. He’s repped by CAA.