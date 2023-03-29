Michael C. Hall Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Michael C. Hall has signed with CAA for representation.

Hall is best known for starring in Showtime’s award-winning series Dexter, and in HBO’s Six Feet Under. The two roles earned him a Golden Globe, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and several Emmy Award nominations.

He recently reprised the role of Dexter Morgan in Dexter: New Blood, the limited series in which he starred and executive produced. Showtime is definitely interested in more Dexter series; it already said it is considering a Dexter prequel series about the Trinity Killer while also developing Dexter: Origins and the next chapter of Dexter: New Blood.

Hall’s stage career includes such Broadway performances as the emcee in the 1999 revival of Cabaret, directed by Sam Mendes; Hedwig in John Cameron Mitchell’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch; and John Jones in The Realistic Joneses opposite Toni Collette, Marisa Tomei, and Tracy Letts.

His feature credits include Kill Your Darlings, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, and Game Night.

He is also the lead singer of his band Princess Goes, which will tour this year.

Hall continues to be represented by Hamilton Hodell, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.