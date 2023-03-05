Michael Corleone said it best: “Never let anyone know what you are thinking.”
That’s why there has been a bit of kerfuffle in the wake of a New York Times interview with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. They let us know what they were thinking, comparing themselves to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in estimations of what they are capable of achieving.
The actors spoke to the New York Times to talk about Creed III, which is off to a fantastic start in theaterical box office and critical reviews. The chemistry between Majors and Jordan is obvious, leading to speculation on future collaborations.
“The way you two talk about each other, it sounds like this is the first of many collaborations to come,” said Times interviewer Kyle Buchanan.
Jordan confirmed that. “It is. We plan on it.”
Majors took it one step further. “De Niro and Pacino.”
Jordan didn’t dampen that thought.
“We’re excited about that, and I have those conversations with him. Acting is such a solo journey, where you’re fighting for your place on that call sheet for such a long time. So when you’ve got somebody that doesn’t care as much about that stuff, it’s like, ‘Let’s go. How much damage can we do together?’
Majors responds, “All of it.”
To quote another famous American, pitcher and broadcaster Dizzy Dean, “It ain’t braggin’ if you can back it up.”
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Liken Themselves To De Niro And Pacino In NY Times Interview
Michael Corleone said it best: “Never let anyone know what you are thinking.”
That’s why there has been a bit of kerfuffle in the wake of a New York Times interview with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. They let us know what they were thinking, comparing themselves to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in estimations of what they are capable of achieving.
The actors spoke to the New York Times to talk about Creed III, which is off to a fantastic start in theaterical box office and critical reviews. The chemistry between Majors and Jordan is obvious, leading to speculation on future collaborations.
Related Story
How MGM Synergized With Amazon To Make 'Creed III' The Streamer's Biggest Box Office Blockbuster Ever At $100M+
“The way you two talk about each other, it sounds like this is the first of many collaborations to come,” said Times interviewer Kyle Buchanan.
Jordan confirmed that. “It is. We plan on it.”
Majors took it one step further. “De Niro and Pacino.”
Jordan didn’t dampen that thought.
“We’re excited about that, and I have those conversations with him. Acting is such a solo journey, where you’re fighting for your place on that call sheet for such a long time. So when you’ve got somebody that doesn’t care as much about that stuff, it’s like, ‘Let’s go. How much damage can we do together?’
Majors responds, “All of it.”
To quote another famous American, pitcher and broadcaster Dizzy Dean, “It ain’t braggin’ if you can back it up.”
Must Read Stories
$58M U.S. Bow Sets Record For ‘Rocky’ Spinoff Pics & Amazon; $100M+ Global: Analysis
‘Fox & Friends’ Dominion Suit Defense, Travis Kelce Monologue, ‘Weekend Update’ & Skits
Chris Rock TKOs Will Smith’s Oscar Slap & “Selective Outrage” In Netflix Live Special
SAG-AFTRA And Casting Directors Weigh In On Self-Tape Controversy
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Read More About:
2 Comments
Sidebar