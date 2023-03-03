Mexican Berlinale Prize Winner & Sales Breakout ‘Tótem’ Posts Fresh Deals For Alpha Violet

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Alpha Violet has posted fresh sales on Mexican director Lila Avilés’s family drama Tótem, which world premiered in competition at the Berlinale to acclaim in February.

In new deals, the film has been acquired for Japan (Bitters End), China (Beijing Hugoeast Media), ﻿Germany (Piffl Medien), Greece (Cinobo), Poland (New Horizon Associations), Italy (Officine Ubu) and Romania (August Film).

Previously announced deals include to North America (Sideshow and Janus Films), UK (New Wave), Spain (Adso Films), Taiwan (Hooray Films), Benelux (Vedette Film) and Ex-Yugo (MCF Megacom Film).

The film was warmly received at Berlin and went on to win the Ecumenical Jury Prize.

It is produced by Tatiana Graullera, Avilés and Louise Riousse.

The movie is the second film from Avilés after award-winning feature debut The Chambermaid, which debuted in Toronto in 2018 and then travelled the international festival circuit before being selected as Mexico’s Oscar submission.

Tótem stars newcomer Naíma Sentíes as a seven-year-old girl navigating the strange atmosphere of a special surprise party being held for her dying artist father, from whom she herself feels temporarily estranged.

Further cast members include stars Montserrat Marañon (Bardo), Marisol Gasê, Saori Gurza, Mateo García Elizondo, Teresita Sánchez (The Chambermaid, Dos Estaciones), Francisco Maldonado, Iazua Larios and Alberto Amador.

The deals were negotiated by Alpha Violet on behalf of the filmmakers.

The film is a Limerencia Films, Laterna, Paloma Productions and Alpha Violet Production.