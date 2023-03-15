‘Merrily We Roll Along’ With Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez Sets Broadway Preview Date

The upcoming Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez will play its first performance at the Hudson Theatre on Tuesday, September 19, producers announced today.

Directed by Maria Friedman, the production played a sold-out Off Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop last year. The preview date for the strictly limited, 18-week Broadway engagement was announced by producers Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, and Jeff Romley.

Merrily We Roll Along features music and lyrics by Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. The revival is choreographed by Tim Jackson

In addition to the previously announced stars (Radcliffe will play Charley Kringas; Groff, Franklin Shepard; and Mendez, Mary Flynn), the production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts “the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley.” The production describes the musical as an “inventive cult-classic ahead of its time” featuring such Sondheim songs as the title number, “Old Friends,” “Not a Day Goes By,” and “Our Time.”

The musical, considered one of Sondheim’s trickiest to stage due to its reverse-chronology plot, also is being developed as a film – unrelated to the Broadway production – by Richard Linklater and set to star Ben Platt, Paul Mescal, and Beanie Feldstein. Like Linklater’s 2014 film Boyhood, Merrily will be filmed over the course of more than a decade.

Watch a production launch video below.