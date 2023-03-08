Melissa Benoist Joins ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revolution’ Voice Cast As Teela; Role Previously Played By Sarah Michelle Gellar

Supergirl alumna Melissa Benoist will be the voice of heroine Teela in Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Kevin Smith’s continuation of his Masters Of The Universe: Revelation He-Man adaptation at Netflix, Mattel announced today. She takes over the role played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in the original series.

Set as the follow-up to 2021’s Revelation, Revolution finds Benoist as Teela alongside He-Man and the rest of the Masters as they struggle to save Eternia from the tangles of darkness.

“Revolution is an all-new story that focuses on the classic He-Man vs. Skeletor rivalry in a way audiences have never seen before,” Mattel said. It’s technology up against magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the Planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia.

“I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the Revolution family as another bold and fearless heroine,” said Benoist. “I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela’s story with fans.”

She joins previously announced cast including Chris Wood as He-Man, Emmy nominee Mark Hamill as Skeletor, and William Shatner in a still-to-be announced role.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is set to debut on Netflix in 2024. Mattel’s Fred Soulie, Rob David and Christopher Keenan executive produce, along with Ted Biaselli and Kevin Smith.



