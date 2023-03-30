Meghan Markle, Christina Applegate & Ava DuVernay Among Gracie Award Winners For Women In Media

Podcaster (and Duchess of Sussex) Meghan Markle, actors Christina Applegate and Ava DuVernay, and country music star Faith Hill are among the winners of this year’s Gracie Awards recognizing outstanding achievements of women in media.

Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the 48th Annual Gracie Awards recipients also include TV programs Abbott Elementary, Today, The Drew Barrymore Show, 48 Hours and Showtime’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honor,” Markle said in a statement posted on her Archwell website. “This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes – most of whom are women – and the inspiring guests who joined me each week.” Archetypes is Markle’s Spotify podcast.

Winners in journalism categories include Debora Patta (CBS News), Paola Ramos (MSNBC) and Dawn Porter (ESPN), among others.

This year, The Gracies, named after radio and TV pioneer Gracie Allen, featured a theme of storytelling. “This year’s recipients exemplify Gracie Allen’s spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision,” said Becky Brooks, president, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape.”

Winners will be honored at a gala event on May 23 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in LA. The local and student award-winners will be recognized at the Gracie Awards Luncheon on June 20 at Cipriani in New York City.

A complete list of winners can be found at the Gracies website.