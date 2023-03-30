Megan Thee Stallion Circling Josh & Benny Safdie’s Netflix Film With Adam Sandler

EXCLUSIVE: Brothers Josh and Benny Safdie have begun rounding out the cast for their new Netflix movie, with Megan Thee Stallion now in talks to star alongside their Uncut Gems collaborator Adam Sandler, according to multiple sources.

Netflix declined to comment. Specifics as to the plot, and even the title of the new film remain tightly under wraps, though Sandler recently confirmed its setting in the world of sports memorabilia. The Safdies will direct from their own script and also serve as producers on the pic, which is gearing up for production this summer.

Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Pete) is a chart-topping rapper and singer who has previously appeared on the series P-Valley (Starz), She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+) and Good Girls (NBC) and makes her feature debut opposite Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang and Megan Mullally in the R-rated musical comedy F***ing Identical Twins, from Borat helmer Larry Charles. The film from A24 and Chernin Entertainment, which is billed as a subversive take on The Parent Trap, does not yet have a release date.

The Houston native, named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2020, is well known for co-writing and featuring on Cardi B’s smash 2020 single “WAP” and has also collaborated with such notable artists as Beyoncé, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas C, Lil Baby and Maroon 5, to name a few — thus far releasing the studio albums Good News and Traumazine, EPs Make It Hot, Tina Snow and Suga, and mixtapes Rich Ratchet, Megan Mix and Fever, among other works.

She has been honored thus far in her career with three Grammys, four American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards and six BET Awards, among numerous other accolades, and is repped by 300 Entertainment and Roc Nation Management.