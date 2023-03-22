Mediawan Touts $107M Financing Pact With Entourage Ventures: “We Can React When We Have A Crush On A Series”

EXCLUSIVE: Mediawan Rights Managing Director Valérie Vleeschhouwer says the French company’s €100M ($107M) co-development agreement with Entourage Ventures allows the Zorro seller to “seize opportunities” and significantly expand its slate.

In an interview with Deadline prior to Series Mania, Vleeschhouwer said the deal “is the way to give us the tools to serve our strategy and serve talent.”

“We can be reactive and responsive when we have a crush on a project and we believe in it,” she added.

Mediawan’s international arm struck the agreement six weeks ago and will see the pair co-develop, co-produce and co-distribute shows. It covers scripted, documentary and animation and already includes Mediawan shows Zorro and Civilizations.

Before Mediawan, Entourage invested more than €50M ($54M) on 40 French films, and first pushed into TV series in 2020 through an agreement with producer Media Muskateers. “Entourage has great expertise in the sector, so it made sense to work together,” said Vleeschhouwer.

The partners are planning to invest in “ambitious” titles. “It’s a new ability to seize opportunities and to be reactive and creative by co-developing, co-producing or co-financing and co-distributing content with strong international potential, enriching Mediawan Rights’ catalogue and strengthening its worldwide development strategy,” added Vleeschhouwer.

Mediawan Rights is in Lille at Series Mania with Haven of Grace, an International Competition title that’s up against the likes of The Power, Drops of God and The Fortress.

Vleeschhouwer reported early interest in Haven of Grace has been strong and that pre-sales for Zorro, from Spain’s Secuoya Studios, are close to closing.

Mediawan last year acquired Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and teamed with former CAA agent Federica Saint-Rose and filmmaker Florian Zeller to launch the LA-based Blue Morning Pictures.

“We were a very strong European prodco and this is a big step for us in the U.S.,” said Vleeschhouwer. “following our partnership”The first step was with Florian Zeiler and Plan B was the second huge step. Our goal is to create a bridge between the U.S. and Europe and to have synergies on projects. It’s a great step for the group.”