‘Mayflies’ Star Tony Curran Boards Sky & AMC’s ‘Mary & George’ Alongside Nicola Walker, Niamh Algar, Simon Russell Beale

Sky and AMC’s upcoming Mary & George adaptation has found its King James I.

Mayflies lead Tony Curran will play the role opposite previously announced Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine.

Curran, who starred in the BBC adaptation of Mayflies as a man with cancer considering euthanasia, has boarded alongside a major cast roster including Nicola Walker (The Split) as Lady Hatton, Niamh Algar (The Wonder) as Sandie, Trine Dyrholm (The Legacy, Queen Of Hearts) as Queen Anne, Sean Gilder (Sherwood, Slow Horses) as Sir Thomas Compton and Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin, The Outfit) as Sir George Villiers.

Hera Pictures’ Mary & George is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son, George, to seduce King James I and become his all-powerful lover. Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from a Spanish invasion and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

The series is written by DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), inspired by the non-fiction book The King’s Assassin by Benjamin Woolley.

Mary & George will air on Sky Atlantic in the UK, Ireland, DACH and Italy. AMC Networks holds exclusive distribution in the U.S, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.